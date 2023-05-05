Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $25.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIV. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2417 per share. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

