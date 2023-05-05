Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $8.99. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 831,856 shares.
The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.
Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -924.88%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after buying an additional 3,981,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after buying an additional 180,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,953,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,662,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,297,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,596,000 after buying an additional 497,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,415,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $813.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58.
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.
