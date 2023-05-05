Telesat (TSAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.

Telesat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSAT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 5,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43. Telesat has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Telesat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,554,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 75,308 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Telesat by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 571,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 64,483 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telesat by 677.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 153,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Telesat by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 99,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Telesat by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the period.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

