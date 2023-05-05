TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.82.

TELUS Trading Down 0.8 %

T stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.97. 1,457,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,282. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$25.94 and a 1 year high of C$32.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). TELUS had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.98 billion. Analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.1201248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

