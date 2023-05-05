Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $41.00. The company traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 286068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

TDC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $1,841,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 67,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 148.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

