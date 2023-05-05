Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $1.21 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Terra has a market capitalization of $322.51 million and $22.36 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003767 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 265,685,741 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

