Terry A. Oznick Purchases 755 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) SVP Terry A. Oznick purchased 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $14,865.95. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

