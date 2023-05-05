Terry A. Oznick Purchases 755 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) SVP Terry A. Oznick purchased 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $14,865.95. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 11.3 %
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $28.06.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBINM)
- Builders FirstSource Hit An All Time High, Will It Hold?
- Regeneron Beats Q1 Views, But Stock Drops On Weak Eye Med Sales
- Apple Crushes; Get Ready For All-Time Highs
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.