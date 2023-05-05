Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 208.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded up $6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.05. 36,249,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,706,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

