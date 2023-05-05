Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $4.72 on Friday, reaching $107.31. 780,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,301. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $113.56.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.