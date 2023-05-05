Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $4.72 on Friday, reaching $107.31. 780,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,301. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $113.56.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.