Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $98.77

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.77 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.15). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 125,574 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 290 ($3.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Tharisa Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.
Tharisa Increases Dividend
Tharisa Company Profile
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
