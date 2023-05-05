Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $98.77

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.77 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.15). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 125,574 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 290 ($3.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Tharisa Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Tharisa Increases Dividend

Tharisa Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 3.26 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,395.35%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

