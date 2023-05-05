The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Aaron’s has increased its dividend by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of AAN stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.