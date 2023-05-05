The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Summit X LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

NYSE CI opened at $243.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.60. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

