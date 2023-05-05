The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Holdings Boosted by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,133 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 534,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,936,000 after acquiring an additional 184,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,349,000 after acquiring an additional 118,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 341,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 85,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.80.

Insider Activity

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COO traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.55. 7,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $388.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.