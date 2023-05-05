The Diverse Income Trust plc (DIVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Diverse Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DIVI opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £319.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.67. The Diverse Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 82 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.64 ($1.34). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.26.

Get The Diverse Income Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Diverse Income Trust news, insider Charles Crole bought 10,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £9,760.50 ($12,194.53). 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Diverse Income Trust

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

