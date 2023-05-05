The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $92.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.86.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,188,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $940,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,188,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,881 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

