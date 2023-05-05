The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 4.9% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.32. 161,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.75. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $280.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

