The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

