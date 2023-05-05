Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

