Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Thryv had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Thryv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Thryv Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ THRY traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 179,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,786. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $738.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Thryv has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $28.80.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Thryv by 1,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thryv Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

