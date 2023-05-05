Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.92 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion. Timken also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 535,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,275. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Timken will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

