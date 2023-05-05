TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TMST traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 210,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,835. The company has a market capitalization of $742.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,888,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 482.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 755,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

