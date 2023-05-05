TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $17.49. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 41,520 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. State Street Corp increased its position in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TimkenSteel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,331,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,527,000 after acquiring an additional 168,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,051,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $730.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.71.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.