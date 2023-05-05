TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $17.49. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 41,520 shares.
The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Trading Up 4.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $730.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.71.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
