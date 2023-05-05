Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading Down 11.1%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) shares were down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 237,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 35,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Tinka Resources Trading Down 7.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$48.91 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.35.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

