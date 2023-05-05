Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 86,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 75,222 shares.The stock last traded at $13.68 and had previously closed at $13.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $492.32 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.53 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

Insider Activity at Tiptree

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tiptree by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tiptree by 41.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.