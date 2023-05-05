Toncoin One Day Volume Reaches $9.84 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00007163 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and approximately $9.84 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,988.26 or 0.99996849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, "Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. More information can be found at https://ton.org/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

