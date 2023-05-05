Toncoin (TON) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and $10.28 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00007119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00025919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,508.26 or 1.00020554 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.09475905 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $10,386,370.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

