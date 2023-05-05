TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,856. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $227.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $70,298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $14,945,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TopBuild

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.71.

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

