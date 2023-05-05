TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
TopBuild Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,856. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $227.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $70,298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $14,945,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
