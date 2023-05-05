Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$133.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.43.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

TIH stock opened at C$105.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.07. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$93.25 and a 12 month high of C$115.19.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.54. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 5.5352113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

