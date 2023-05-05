Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Torrent Capital Stock Down 17.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.70.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

