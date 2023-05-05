Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.97

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.97 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.28). Totally shares last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 747,529 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) target price on shares of Totally in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.90.

In other Totally news, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence bought 27,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,956.12 ($6,192.05). In other Totally news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt bought 100,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £16,030.40 ($20,027.99). Also, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence purchased 27,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.12 ($6,192.05). Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

