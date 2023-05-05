Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.97

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.97 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.28). Totally shares last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 747,529 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) target price on shares of Totally in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.90.
Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.
