TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Reiterated by 22nd Century Group

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at 22nd Century Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOWN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

TowneBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 161,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after buying an additional 84,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,380,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,262,000 after buying an additional 148,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after buying an additional 333,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,283,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after buying an additional 303,623 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

