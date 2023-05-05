Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $236.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.09.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

