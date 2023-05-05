Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Bank of America

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 219.11%. The company had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,844,000 after buying an additional 576,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after buying an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 245,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 791,270 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

