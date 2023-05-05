Tredegar (TG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter.

NYSE:TG opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tredegar has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $314.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tredegar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 115,654.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,655,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,628,899 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,195,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 176,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 142,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

