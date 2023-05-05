Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $242.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

