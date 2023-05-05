Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 790 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,910 shares of company stock valued at $38,640,777. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

NYSE:GWW opened at $667.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $672.40 and a 200 day moving average of $617.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

