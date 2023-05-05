Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,961 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

