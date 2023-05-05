Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

