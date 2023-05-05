Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $296,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy Price Performance

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,352. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.