Trillium Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $227.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average is $231.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $282.16.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

