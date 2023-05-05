Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $146,280,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,161,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 619.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after acquiring an additional 67,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Down 1.6 %

Booking stock opened at $2,603.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,582.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,275.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,731.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,733.19.

Booking Profile

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

