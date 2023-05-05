Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $197.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.