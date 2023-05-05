Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Union Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of UNP stock opened at $197.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
