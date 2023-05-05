Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $86.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.13. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

