Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Trading Up 10.4%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

About Trilogy International Partners

(Get Rating)

Trilogy International Partners, Inc is a wireless telecommunications operator, which engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Bolivia, and Other. The New Zeland geographical segment offers nationwide wireless communication services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.