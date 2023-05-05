Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.83 billion-$3.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Trimble also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,304. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Trimble by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

