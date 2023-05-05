Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.835-3.935 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Trimble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.72 EPS.
Trimble Stock Performance
Trimble stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.05. 1,242,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,304. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble
In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Trimble
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 86,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trimble (TRMB)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.