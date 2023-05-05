Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.835-3.935 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Trimble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.72 EPS.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.05. 1,242,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,304. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 86,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

