Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $962.00 million-$992.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.19 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.72 EPS.

Trimble stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,597,000 after buying an additional 40,607 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

