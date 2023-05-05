Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE TRN traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of -1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

