Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Down to $17.96

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.96, but opened at $15.97. Trinseo shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 145,939 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.76 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 107.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.