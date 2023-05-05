Triodos Investment Management BV Has $14.85 Million Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.31% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after acquiring an additional 450,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,918,000 after buying an additional 72,538 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,176,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,043,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,017,000 after acquiring an additional 406,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

AQUA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 185,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,014. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQUA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoqua Water Technologies

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

